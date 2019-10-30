Bus stops to be installed on Toktogul street in Bishkek

Seven bus stops will appear on Toktogul street in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The project of bus stop complexes was developed by specialists of Bishkekglavarchitecture, it has already been approved, all designs are ready. Bishkekasphaltservice is preparing sites for their installation.

The bus stops will appear near intersections with Usenbaev, Razzakov, Logvinenko, Isanov, Koenkozov Streets, Erkindik and Molodaya Gvardiya boulevards. Locations were agreed with the Main Traffic Safety Inspectorate of Bishkek and Bishkekglavarchitecture.

«In order to save the city budget, bus stop complexes are provided for lease,» the city administration noted.