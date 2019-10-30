Designer Nikita Tarasenko repeatedly interrogated at SCNS

Designer Nikita Tarasenko was repeatedly interrogated by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. He told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he was questioned as a witness. Pre-trial proceedings under the Article «Inciting inter-religious hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic continue. It is unknown whether the status of Tarasenko will change and whether a notice of suspicion will be handed to him. The State Committee for National Security refers to secrecy of investigation.

In September, Nikita Tarasenko underwent a psychiatric examination under the direction of the State Committee for National Security.

Earlier, SCNS reported that the fact of inciting religious hatred was registered. Pre-trial proceedings are being conducted.

According to the press center, such measures are aimed at preventing and combating such crimes. Earlier, in 2018, Nikita Tarasenko was already questioned on another complaint — one of the users of social networks was outraged by the meme about the walk of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov along the shore of Issyk-Kul lake.