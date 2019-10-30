12:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan needs 13 billion soms to complete construction of 400 facilities

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Makhabat Mavlyanova asked government representatives what measures were being taken to develop documentation on urban planning at a meeting of the relevant committee during discussion of the draft budget for 2020.

Director of the State Architecture Agency Baktybek Abdiev replied that 50 million soms should be allocated annually from the republican budget to develop master plans until 2024. «As for small settlements, 32 million were allocated in 2018. We asked 18 million soms for development this year, but this amount has not been allocated,» he said.

Last year, 50 million soms were allocated, general plans of 10 cities are developed at the expense of these funds. Only 9 million were allocated in 2019.

Baktybek Abdiev

 Makhabat Mavlyanova called on the Cabinet to provide timely financing of development of urban planning documentation and emphasized that as of today there were more than 400 facilities under construction in the republic, which require about 13 billion soms to be completed. «These expenses should be included as a priority in the draft budget for the coming year,» she said.

The Parliament also pointed out that funds should be budgeted for construction of dormitories for graduates of orphanages.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Construction of trestle bridge on Tolstoy Street to be completed in 2019
27 new schools to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by September 1
Most of budget-funded objects under construction not completed
Construction of 138 facilities financed at the expense of budget for 7 months
1.5 billion soms allocated for construction of roads for 6 months of 2018
Chess Academy to be built in Bishkek
About 71 km of Balykchi-Korumdu road to be repaired in 2018
New shopping center to be built instead of burnt down in Osh market
Funds for construction of social objects to be allocated in June
Government promises to finish construction of new unit of Oncology Center
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China Kyrgyzstan owes 30 percent of its GDP to China
30 October, Wednesday
12:21
Iskhak Masaliev suggests voting for candidates by name in 2020 Iskhak Masaliev suggests voting for candidates by name...
11:57
Youth Center closed in Belovodskoe village
11:46
Bus stops to be installed on Toktogul street in Bishkek
11:23
Designer Nikita Tarasenko repeatedly interrogated at SCNS
11:05
Kyrgyzstan needs 13 billion soms to complete construction of 400 facilities