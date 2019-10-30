Kyrgyzstan needs 13 billion soms to complete construction of 400 facilities

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Makhabat Mavlyanova asked government representatives what measures were being taken to develop documentation on urban planning at a meeting of the relevant committee during discussion of the draft budget for 2020.

Director of the State Architecture Agency Baktybek Abdiev replied that 50 million soms should be allocated annually from the republican budget to develop master plans until 2024. «As for small settlements, 32 million were allocated in 2018. We asked 18 million soms for development this year, but this amount has not been allocated,» he said.

Last year, 50 million soms were allocated, general plans of 10 cities are developed at the expense of these funds. Only 9 million were allocated in 2019. Baktybek Abdiev

Makhabat Mavlyanova called on the Cabinet to provide timely financing of development of urban planning documentation and emphasized that as of today there were more than 400 facilities under construction in the republic, which require about 13 billion soms to be completed. «These expenses should be included as a priority in the draft budget for the coming year,» she said.

The Parliament also pointed out that funds should be budgeted for construction of dormitories for graduates of orphanages.