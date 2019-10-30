10:51
Kyrgyzstan fails to enter the top friendliest to Russia countries

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) presented data from a study of opinion of the Russians about Russia’s relations with other countries.

According to the survey, China (45 percent) takes the first place in the list of countries with which Russia has established strong, friendly relations. The top 3 also includes Belarus (30 percent) and Kazakhstan (21 percent). The last country has risen six positions up compared to 2018.

VCIOM reports that compared with last year, the share of those who consider relations between Russia and Syria as friendly has decreased (13 percent). But the share of those who consider relations with France (10 percent) and Germany (9 percent) as friendly has grown.

Only 4 percent of respondents mentioned Kyrgyzstan as a friend of Russia.

 The Russians still believe that Russia and the United States have the tensest relations (67 percent), but this share has decreased compared to last year. On the contrary, the number of those who believe that relations between Russia and Ukraine are tense has grown (53 percent).

The share of the Russians who admit that there is a threat of a military attack on Russia has reduced since the end of 2018 and amounted to 31 percent. According to the survey, the United States remain the key potential source of a military threat to Russia.
