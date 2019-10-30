10:51
Central part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days

Central part of Bishkek will have no gas for three days. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Supply of gas in the area bounded by Gorky, Tynystanov, Kulatov, Panfilov Streets will be temporarily stopped from October 30 to November 1.

The reason for the shutdown is cutting of a section of the overhead low-pressure gas pipeline and inserting the newly mounted one. In total, 342 consumers will temporarily remain without gas.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.
