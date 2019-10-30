10:52
EBRD invests €306 million in infrastructure projects in Kyrgyzstan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has invested €306 million in municipal and road infrastructure sector of Kyrgyzstan for 10 years. Representative office of the bank reported.

From 2009 to 2019, investments have been made in 29 municipal projects in 19 cities and towns and one — in the countryside. One project in the road industry was financed.

At least €157 million were allocated for 23 projects in the water supply and sanitation sector, €32 million — for two household waste management projects, and €11 million — for a heat supply project.

The EBRD also allocated €33 million for three projects to improve the urban transport system and €73 million — for a road project.
