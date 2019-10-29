Finance Ministry announces sum of money to be allocated for elections

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan will allocate 828 million soms for election of deputies of the Parliament and local councils. The Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation.

The next elections to 30 local councils will be held on April 12, 2020 (25 of them — rural councils and 5 cities: Osh, Karakol, Balykchi, Tokmak, Mailuu-Suu).

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, it is planned to allocate 239 million soms for the population census that will be conducted by the National Statistical Committee.

According to Baktygul Jeenbaeva, 184 million soms are provided for implementation of a pilot project in Bishkek on creation of patrol police. At least 2.1 billion soms are budgeted for implementation of Safe City project. Other 2 billion soms will be allocated for development of regions.