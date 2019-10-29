Minibus crashes into Kamaz with soldiers in Boom gorge, injured reported

Minibus crashed into Kamaz, which was transporting soldiers, in Boom gorge. The General Staff informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today. The military vehicle stopped in the gorge during descent of stones.

«There were soldiers in the truck — recruits, who were traveling to Bishkek, accompanied by the military traffic police. The minibus, moving in the same direction, crashed into them. As a result, one officer was injured. He was hospitalized in Kemin Territorial Hospital. A preliminary cause of the traffic accident is failure of the brake system of the minibus. The Military Prosecutor’s Office was informed about the incident. Traffic police inspectors work at the scene,» the General Staff noted.