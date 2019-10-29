Installation of video cameras with face recognition function starts in Bishkek

Digitalized Command Center of the Central Internal Affairs Department was created in Bishkek to monitor public safety with personal identification and face recognition, citizen’s safety, road safety and improve responsiveness to messages, statements of citizens, crime detection and misconduct. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that 60 cameras with the face recognition system have been purchased and are already being installed.

Safe Microdistrict project is also functioning for effective implementation of Safe City project. Its purpose is to ensure safety of residents and guests of the capital. 72 CCTV cameras have also been already installed in microdistricts of the city.