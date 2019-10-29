11:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Illegal import of 22 tons of garlic revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

Illegal import of more than 650,000 pieces of preform (polymer billet) and 22 tons of garlic was revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The State Tax Service reported.

Violations were detected on a border section near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Motor vehicles carrying preforms for 1.5 million soms and garlic for 169,000 soms were detained.

«One importer did not have a tax authority certificate on tax registration for the import of goods, another had an expired certificate. Violation materials were sent to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes,» the State Tax Service reported.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Fuel smuggling. Truck detained on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Financial police of Kyrgyzstan destroy pipe for smuggling of fuel
Smuggling of $ 605,000 from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Criminals pump fuel from Kazakhstan through pipe laid under border line
Financial police reveal facts of illegal sale of fuel and lubricants
Smuggled mobile phones for 1.5 million soms detained in Osh city
Dried fruit and nuts for almost 3 mln soms detained in Osh city
Customs officers find ancient arrowhead at Manas Airport
Smuggled mobile phones for about 3 million soms detained in Osh
About 7 tons of dried fruits detained in Osh city
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones Road in Boom gorge to be closed due to descent of stones
Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption? Results of competition. How do the youth of Kyrgyzstan see corruption?
Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion Police investigator detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan Russia retains restrictions on remittances from Kyrgyzstan
29 October, Tuesday
11:50
House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov extended House arrest of Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Choton...
11:44
Chynybai Tursunbekov may become defendant in criminal case
11:28
CSTO military work out peacekeeping operation in Tajikistan
11:14
Illegal import of 22 tons of garlic revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
10:38
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at Open Taekwondo Championship in Almaty