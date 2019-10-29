Illegal import of 22 tons of garlic revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border

Illegal import of more than 650,000 pieces of preform (polymer billet) and 22 tons of garlic was revealed on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The State Tax Service reported.

Violations were detected on a border section near Ak-Tilek — Avtodorozhny checkpoint. Motor vehicles carrying preforms for 1.5 million soms and garlic for 169,000 soms were detained.

«One importer did not have a tax authority certificate on tax registration for the import of goods, another had an expired certificate. Violation materials were sent to the mobile group of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes,» the State Tax Service reported.