Drop in air temperature, rains expected in Kyrgyzstan by end of the week

Hydrometeorology Agency reported about drop in air temperature and rains in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations sent out the message.

Snow is expected at night on October 29 only in the mountainous regions of Osh and Issyk-Kul regions, no precipitations are expected in the rest of the territory of the republic. On the afternoon of October 30, snow will cover mountainous districts of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions, and no precipitations are forecasted in the agricultural zone.

Snow is also expected at night on October 31 in the mountainous regions, rain — during the day in the foothill areas of Chui, Talas and Jalal-Abad regions, snow — in the mountainous regions; no precipitations are expected in the valley zones.

Rains are forecasted in the afternoon on November 2 in the main part of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions, and in some areas of Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, snow — in the mountainous regions.

Precipitations are forecasted in some areas on November 3, and in most of the territory on November 4 along with drop in air temperature.