More than half of victims of violence in Kyrgyzstan not seek help

One in four Kyrgyz women aged 15-49 has experienced physical abuse. Four percent of women were sexually abused; 14 percent were emotionally or psychologically abused by their current or ex-husband (partner). Such data are presented in the analysis of the Center for Democratic Process Studies Public Foundation.

The Committee on Prevention of Domestic Violence presented the results of its work since January 2019 in Bishkek. It held events in four districts of Issyk-Kul and Osh regions, as well as in nine newly built quarters of the capital. Representatives of the Committee told about their experience in combating domestic violence. At least 3,477 people took part in the events, including 771 men and 2,706 women.

According to the organization, 1,250 people have applied for help to a medical institution on the fact of domestic violence over the past year.

The real number of victims is much higher. After all, only two out of five women seek help after experiencing violence. From the report of the Committee on Prevention of Domestic Violence

It is reported that the most of the affected are women — 95 percent. «Since 2010, some 53,546 women have turned to crisis centers in cases of domestic violence,» Fatima Kasmakhunova, a public relations specialist at the Committee, cited the statistics.

Members of the Committee told about identified cases: a 21-year-old girl, a victim of bride kidnapping (ala-kachuu), was subjected to violence from her husband and mother-in-law for more than three years. The Committee, together with the local policeman, helped her, invited representatives of the crisis center, helped to register her with the social development authorities, and turned to pro bono lawyers for legal assistance to get divorce and alimony.

According to committee members, there are dozens of similar families in each district.

«Such cases require an individual approach and work with each family. Therefore, development of such local institutions is important for timely identification and assistance,» said Ulugbek Kochkorov, Minister of Labor and Social Development.

In April 2017, Kyrgyzstan has adopted the Law on Protection from Family Violence.