A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of raping a minor in Kara-Kul town, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department for the region reported.

The girl’s mother submitted a statement to the police on October 17. She said that her husband raped her 16-year-old daughter.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Rape.» The suspect was detained. He was taken in custody for two months by a court decision,» the police department said.