PM instructs to identify all responsible for murder of Madina café owner

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev ordered to complete investigation into the murder of the owner of Madina cafe and identify all the perpetrators, including those who could be inside men for the criminals. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The head of the Cabinet held a meeting, at which he heard information about the murder of the businessman.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev informed that after the businessman went missing, the police carried out the necessary operational-search measures, questioned the witnesses. As a result, eight suspects were detained and placed in a detention center.

Related news Suspects of murder of Madina cafe owner placed in pretrial detention center

«A number of persons involved in the commission of the crime was identified, including citizens, who assisted in the sale of the entrepreneur’s car. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the cameras of the Safe City project played an important role in the implementation of the search measures. They allowed not only to quickly find out the routes of the missing person and his captors, but also to analyze and collect the information necessary for the investigation,» the Government Office said.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that the brutal murder of the entrepreneur greatly concerned the public.

«Based on the results of the investigation, it is necessary to inform the public about all the details of the high-profile crime. At the same time, law enforcement agencies need to carry out a set of measures in order to ensure the proper prevention of crimes against businessmen. At the same time, I urge entrepreneurs, including foreign ones, to always be guided by the law and not try to solve problems with criminals on your own, and immediately, if problems arise, contact the police to protect life and property,» the Prime Minister said.

Recall, the businessman Khufur Abdurakheman went missing on October 4. Two weeks later, his body was found in Kochkor district of Naryn region. The police detained four suspects. They repainted the entrepreneur’s car and drove it. There are two former police officers among the detainees.