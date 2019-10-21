13:41
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kara-Balta Mining Combine’s staff ask to hold off on uranium mining ban

Employees of Kara-Balta Mining Combine ask deputies to hold off on passing a bill banning extraction and processing of uranium and thorium. They stated at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to Maxim Savosin, Deputy Director for Production at Kara-Balta Mining Combine, the bill may lead to complete closure of the combine. It has been working without failures for more than 65 years. The main part of the waste, which is in the tailings, appeared in the Soviet period.

 “The current technology is built in such a way that minimal waste is generated. This is a small amount of water that is discharged into the tailings. It evaporates. Kara-Balta Mining Combine ensures proper condition of the tailings at the expense of its own forces and means. Over the past 30 years, its volumes have not increased,” said Maxim Savosin.

“The authors of the bill banning the extraction of uranium and thorium believe that they will provide benefit for the country. But this is not so. Kara-Balta Mining Combine will stop working. This means that at least 52 million soms of taxes will not come to the budget,” he said.
link:
views: 36
Print
Related
Parliamentary Committee supports ban on uranium mining
Advisor to Minister of Emergency Situations arrested for 2 months
Government asks to allow processing of uranium in Kyrgyzstan
Reclamation of uranium tailings in Mailuu-Suu to start in autumn
Relevant committee supports bill banning uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Draft law on uranium mining ban in Kyrgyzstan submitted to Parliament
Kyrgyzstan bans development of uranium
Uranium mining. President believes that events were politicized
Orozbek Duisheev: Development of uranium does more harm than good
Kyrgyzstan has two uranium deposits with medium reserves
Popular
House on fire in Lebedinovka village House on fire in Lebedinovka village
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
21 October, Monday
13:29
Kara-Balta Mining Combine’s staff ask to hold off on uranium mining ban Kara-Balta Mining Combine’s staff ask to hold off on u...
11:36
Suspects of murder of Madina cafe owner placed in pretrial detention center
11:10
Alexander Ryabushkin and his wife intend to regain Vecherniy Bishkek
10:53
More than half of Bishkek's bus drivers fail rules of the road test
10:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan