More than half of Bishkek's bus drivers fail rules of the road test

More than a half of the bus drivers in Bishkek failed the rules of the road test at the first attempt. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

An unscheduled briefing of the driver’s staff was held at the Bishkek Passenger Motor Transport Enterprise with passing the rules of the road and technical operation of municipal transport test.

At least 188 out of 343 drivers were not able to get the required score at the first exam, 24 people did not attend it for valid reasons.

All the drivers who failed were allowed to retake the exam. As a result, everyone coped with the task.

The Bishkek City Administration asks to address questions related to the operation of buses by calling: 0312534824 and 0312531817.

A bus driver put the passengers down in Kun-Tuu village on October 3. The last passenger was an 11-year-old boy, his clothes stuck in the doorway of the bus. The driver did not notice the child, drove a few meters and ran over the student. As a result, the 5th grade student died in a hospital. The driver was placed in the pretrial detention center 1.