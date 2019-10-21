Price of coal grows by 27.04 soms for a week in Kyrgyzstan

Average republican coal prices have grown by 27.04 soms per ton, or 0.6 percent, over the week. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

According to the committee, the maximum average consumer prices for coal were registered in Batken (8,500), Kara-Suu (7,745.97 soms) and Nookat (6,986.64 soms). At the same time, the minimum retail prices were observed in Chaek village (2,500), Naryn (3,646.92 soms) and Balykchi (3,694.59 soms).

At the same time, the retail price of coal went up significantly in Batken — by 1,500 soms per ton. At the same time, the price of coal remained unchanged in Bishkek and Osh — 3,874.68 soms and 6,198.37 soms per ton respectively.