10:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Price of coal grows by 27.04 soms for a week in Kyrgyzstan

Average republican coal prices have grown by 27.04 soms per ton, or 0.6 percent, over the week. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

According to the committee, the maximum average consumer prices for coal were registered in Batken (8,500), Kara-Suu (7,745.97 soms) and Nookat (6,986.64 soms). At the same time, the minimum retail prices were observed in Chaek village (2,500), Naryn (3,646.92 soms) and Balykchi (3,694.59 soms).

At the same time, the retail price of coal went up significantly in Batken — by 1,500 soms per ton. At the same time, the price of coal remained unchanged in Bishkek and Osh — 3,874.68 soms and 6,198.37 soms per ton respectively.
link:
views: 41
Print
Related
Electric Stations agree with Kyrgyzkomur on supply of coal
Electric Stations Company allocates 1.4 billion soms for imported coal
Bishkek HPP may be left without local coal in winter
Local coal for 2.1 billion soms to be purchased for Bishkek HPP
Accumulation of vehicles at Kara-Keche explained by high demand for coal
Weight control not work at Kara-Keche field
How much have the Abirovs earned on coal supplies for Bishkek HPP
At least 630 fuel bases opened in Kyrgyzstan
Two intermediary companies ready to deliver coal to Bishkek HPP
Only one company ready to supply local coal to Bishkek HPP
Popular
House on fire in Lebedinovka village House on fire in Lebedinovka village
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
21 October, Monday
10:34
Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays working visit to Japan
10:25
Price of coal grows by 27.04 soms for a week in Kyrgyzstan
10:02
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze at World Championship
09:51
Foil production workshop burns down in Kara-Suu
09:41
Two police officers suspected of murder of Madina café owner
20 October, Sunday
13:00
British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan
19 October, Saturday
14:59
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas
14:51
Autumn school break to begin on November 4 in Kyrgyzstan