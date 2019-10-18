09:19
PM: We develop our business by state procurement from local manufacturers

«We develop our business by carrying out state procurement from domestic manufacturers,» Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting yesterday.

According to him, the government promised to change the rules of state procurement last year. The law was amended to do it. One of the amendments touched on state documents.

«We must issue them in our own country, and not to order them. The second change gives us an opportunity to purchase domestic goods, even if they are 20 percent more expensive than imported. This is a step towards meeting business, well, the money that we sent to another country remain in the republic. After nine months, the results are not bad,» the Prime Minister said.

Since September 2019, a restriction on the mandatory provision of benefits to domestic producers up to 20 percent was introduced in preparation of tender documentation, depending on the amount of a purchase. This, according to experts, will make it possible to unify the application of benefits by procuring organizations depending on the planned budget.

«I believe that this restriction should be removed. That is, remove the word «up to.» Let each producer get the right to take advantage of this benefit. We should not limit our domestic enterprises. It is necessary to revise this item,» the head of government noted.
