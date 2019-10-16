Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow

Cold and hot water supply will be suspended in some districts of Bishkek tomorrow, on October 17. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The area bounded by Sadygaliev, Profsoyuznaya, Fuchik Streets and the railway line will have no drinking water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Zapadny water intake.

The following educational institutions will not work: Schools No. 15, 49, 50, 54, boarding school No. 1; Kindergarten No. 159.

Due to the interruption in the supply of cold water to Bishkekteploenergo boiler houses, the company will suspend the supply of hot water in the area bounded by Profsoyuznaya, Mesarosh, Ilmenskaya, Karakumskaya, Lumumba and Volkov Streets, as well as at Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 625.

Bishkek City Administration apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.