17:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow

Cold and hot water supply will be suspended in some districts of Bishkek tomorrow, on October 17. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The area bounded by Sadygaliev, Profsoyuznaya, Fuchik Streets and the railway line will have no drinking water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The reason for the shutdown is repair and maintenance work at Zapadny water intake.

The following educational institutions will not work:

Schools No. 15, 49, 50, 54, boarding school No. 1;

Kindergarten No. 159.

 Due to the interruption in the supply of cold water to Bishkekteploenergo boiler houses, the company will suspend the supply of hot water in the area bounded by Profsoyuznaya, Mesarosh, Ilmenskaya, Karakumskaya, Lumumba and Volkov Streets, as well as at Zhibek Zholu Avenue, 625.

Bishkek City Administration apologizes for the inconvenience and asks the residents, institutions and organizations to stock up on drinking water.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Center of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Part of Bishkek to have no water on October 10
Some districts of Bishkek to have no water on October 8
Some district of Bishkek to have no water on October 3
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Center of Bishkek to have no cold water on September 26
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water today
Water supply system to be reconstructed in Jalal-Abad for €9.2 million
Western part of Bishkek to be left without water next week
Water supply situation to improve in Bishkek
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
17:30
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
17:01
Some districts of Bishkek to have no hot and cold water tomorrow
16:05
Parliament of Kazakhstan approves agreement with Kyrgyzstan on checkpoints
14:54
Architects go on strike in Kara-Suu district
13:42
Preliminary dates of days off in 2020 announced