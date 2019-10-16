11:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Two foreign students placed in detention center after mass brawl in Bishkek

Two 19-year-old citizens of Pakistan, participants of a mass brawl, were placed in a temporary detention center. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

Related news
Brawl breaks out between foreign students in Bishkek
A criminal case was opened on the fact of the brawl under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«A representative of the International Medical University submitted a complaint to the police department of Oktyabrsky district after the incident. He asked to take measures against unknown persons, who damaged the property of the educational institution during the scuffle. The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings began,» the police department said.

Recall, a mass brawl occurred between the foreign students on October 14 at the International Medical University. Citizens of Pakistan could not share beds in a dormitory room.
link:
views: 105
Print
Related
Brawl breaks out between foreign students in Bishkek
Five people injured in mass brawl in Chaldovar village
Zuurakan Kadenova comments on her in-flight brawl
Migrants - builders put up mass brawl in Moscow
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
10:19
Over 5,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan acquire professions for free
10:02
Two foreign students placed in detention center after mass brawl in Bishkek
09:53
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
09:36
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
09:19
Kyrgyzstanis win prizes at International Creativity Competition in Sochi
15 October, Tuesday
16:33
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia
16:20
Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased
15:51
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev