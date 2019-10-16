Two foreign students placed in detention center after mass brawl in Bishkek

Two 19-year-old citizens of Pakistan, participants of a mass brawl, were placed in a temporary detention center. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the brawl under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«A representative of the International Medical University submitted a complaint to the police department of Oktyabrsky district after the incident. He asked to take measures against unknown persons, who damaged the property of the educational institution during the scuffle. The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings began,» the police department said.

Recall, a mass brawl occurred between the foreign students on October 14 at the International Medical University. Citizens of Pakistan could not share beds in a dormitory room.