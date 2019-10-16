Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020

Minimum additional need of the health care sector of Kyrgyzstan for 2020, which was not taken into account in the budget, is 1,347.3 billion soms. Former consultant of the press service of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova posted on Facebook.

According to her, Blood Centers need 20 million soms for medicines, ambulance stations — 4 million soms, and 12 million soms are needed to finance HIV-related activities in the republic. Additional needs of the High Technology Fund are estimated at 236.1 million soms. This is money for immunosuppressants (70 million soms), chemotherapy (36.1 million soms), and breast cancer drugs (130 million soms).

«Centralized events require 946.1 million soms, including 600 million soms for antidiabetic drugs and self-control products for people with diabetes, 80.5 million soms — for treatment of drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis, 102.6 million soms — for free and concessional hemodialysis, and pain medications (morphine) — 27.2 million soms, contraceptives — 1 million soms, drugs for hemophilia — 30 million soms, and 104.8 million soms for vaccination of people at risk, who have contact with blood. In addition, repair and restoration work at healthcare organizations requires 124.1 million soms and diagnostic equipment for the dermatovenerology service — 5 million soms,» Elena Bayalinova said.

Recall, the total expenditures of the budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2020 will amount to 173 billion soms. At the same time, it is planned to allocate only 14,321.6 billion soms for the health care sector.