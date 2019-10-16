10:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020

Minimum additional need of the health care sector of Kyrgyzstan for 2020, which was not taken into account in the budget, is 1,347.3 billion soms. Former consultant of the press service of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova posted on Facebook.

According to her, Blood Centers need 20 million soms for medicines, ambulance stations — 4 million soms, and 12 million soms are needed to finance HIV-related activities in the republic. Additional needs of the High Technology Fund are estimated at 236.1 million soms. This is money for immunosuppressants (70 million soms), chemotherapy (36.1 million soms), and breast cancer drugs (130 million soms).

Related news
1.2 billion soms planned to be allocated for 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
«Centralized events require 946.1 million soms, including 600 million soms for antidiabetic drugs and self-control products for people with diabetes, 80.5 million soms — for treatment of drug-resistant forms of tuberculosis, 102.6 million soms — for free and concessional hemodialysis, and pain medications (morphine) — 27.2 million soms, contraceptives — 1 million soms, drugs for hemophilia — 30 million soms, and 104.8 million soms for vaccination of people at risk, who have contact with blood. In addition, repair and restoration work at healthcare organizations requires 124.1 million soms and diagnostic equipment for the dermatovenerology service — 5 million soms,» Elena Bayalinova said.

Recall, the total expenditures of the budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2020 will amount to 173 billion soms. At the same time, it is planned to allocate only 14,321.6 billion soms for the health care sector.
link:
views: 15
Print
Related
Most healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan over 30 years old
Health Ministry to create electronic register of patients with mental disorders
Healthcare budget to be reduced in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system does not receive almost 3 billion soms
More than half of antibiotic prescriptions in Kyrgyzstan unfounded
Turkey increases quota for treatment of Kyrgyz citizens
Slight increase in maternal mortality registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan's health care needs modernization
Electronic registry introduced in Bishkek polyclinics
Prime Minister advises Health Minister to recruit professional staff
Popular
Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Migrants transfer $ 1,570.5 billion to Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities
Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days Eastern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion Melis Turganbaev becomes World Wrestling Champion
16 October, Wednesday
09:53
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
09:36
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey plan to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
09:19
Kyrgyzstanis win prizes at International Creativity Competition in Sochi
09:09
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Iranian Geometry Olympiad
08:57
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 698.3 per citizen
15 October, Tuesday
16:33
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats team of Mongolia
16:20
Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased
15:51
Preliminary hearings to take place without Almazbek Atambayev
15:37
1.2 billion soms planned to be allocated for 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
14:15
Head of Russian Book Union: Most textbooks in Kyrgyzstan are counterfeit