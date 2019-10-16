Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020

Minimum additional need of the health care sector of Kyrgyzstan for 2020, which was not taken into account in the budget, is 1,347.3 billion soms. Former consultant of the press service of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova posted on Facebook.
According to her, Blood Centers need 20 million soms for medicines, ambulance stations — 4 million soms, and 12 million soms are needed to finance HIV-related activities in the republic. Additional needs of the High Technology Fund are estimated at 236.1 million soms. This is money for immunosuppressants (70 million soms), chemotherapy (36.1 million soms), and breast cancer drugs (130 million soms).
Recall, the total expenditures of the budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2020 will amount to 173 billion soms. At the same time, it is planned to allocate only 14,321.6 billion soms for the health care sector.