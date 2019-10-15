20:18
1.2 billion soms planned to be allocated for 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan

It is planned to allocate 1.2 billion soms from the budget for parliamentary and local elections in 137 rural districts in 2020. Deputy Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Azimov announced today at a meeting of the Committee on Law, Order, Fight against Crime and Corruption of the Parliament.

According to him, 7 billion soms are budgeted for reform of education, 2.3 billion — for reform of the law enforcement system, 58 billion soms (30 percent of the total budget) — for salaries.

Total budget expenditures in 2020 will amount to 173 billion soms. Real GDP growth is 5.25 percent.
