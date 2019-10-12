13:33
315 kilometers of roads built at expense of budget in Kyrgyzstan in 2019

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on implementation of road construction projects in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

«According to the Ministry of Transport and Roads, the construction of new and reconstruction of existing roads of international importance is ongoing in almost all regions of Kyrgyzstan. In the first phase of construction of alternative Balykchi — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad road with a length of 150 kilometers, work was completed by 75 percent, in the second with a length of 99 kilometers — by 79 percent. The third phase with a length of 140 kilometers will be completed in 2022. At least 134 kilometers of local district roads of local importance have been built and rehabilitated. At least 600 million soms have been allocated from the republican budget for it,» the Government said.

This year, 315 kilometers of roads have been built and repaired at the expense of the budget funds, which is 114 kilometers more than in 2018.

 The meeting participants discussed negotiations with international financial institutions on the preparation of joint projects for construction and rehabilitation of Issyk-Kul transport ring, Talas — Taraz — Suusamyr highway, and a bypass road on the northern outskirts of Bishkek.

«Having ensured the high-quality and timely implementation of large infrastructure projects, we must ensure the republic to become a truly transit country and an active participant of international transit relations. It is especially important that new roads will increase economic activity even in the most remote regions of the country. Therefore, we must not forget about roads in towns and villages,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.
