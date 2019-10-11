11:40
Drivers of heavy trucks to be fined 200,000 soms for transportation violations

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev proposed a number of amendments to the Law On Roads and a government decree on Approving Procedure for Passage of Vehicles on Public Roads.

In his opinion, due to corruption at weight and dimensional control points, trucks move along the roads with excess weight, which leads to destruction of roads.

Marlen Mamataliev also recalled that the country’s external debt was $ 4.5 billion, $ 2 billion of which was borrowed for development of the road infrastructure, «despite this, there are still a lot of roads in the country, including already repaired ones, that need reconstruction.»

The deputy believes that the destruction of asphalt concrete pavement is largely due to the movement of heavy vehicles with excess weight, although stationary and mobile points of weight and dimensional control are installed almost everywhere.

«Often, due to corruption schemes, the real parameters of vehicles are not taken into account. For example, at Sosnovka checkpoint, protocols have been drawn up for only 275 trucks out of 20,000 on the discrepancy of the mass of the cargo,» he said.

The deputy noted that he has developed a bill that was designed to eradicate these problems.

In particular, Marlen Mamataliev proposes to toughen the punishment for violations of the rules for the transportation of bulky cargoes. For individuals, in his opinion, it is necessary to introduce fines in the amount of 100,000 soms, and for legal entities — 200,000.
