Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Ashgabat to attend meeting of CIS Heads

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left for Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to attend a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Participants of the meeting will discuss current issues of interaction within the Commonwealth, including the draft declaration on strategic economic cooperation of the CIS countries. In addition, bilateral meetings will be held on the sidelines of the summit.

The Foreign Minister Chyngyz Aidarbekov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus, Resident Plenipotentiary Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the CIS Statutory Bodies Ermek Ibraimov also left for Ashgabat.