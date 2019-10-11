Foreigners pay 94.2 million soms for work permits in Kyrgyzstan

For nine months of 2019, the budget of Kyrgyzstan has received 94.2 million soms for issue of work permits to foreign citizens. The Anti-Corruption Officer of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan Kuvan Bekmuratov told.

According to him, the figure is 2.2 times higher than in 2018. Last year, the total revenue for issue of permits did not exceed 52 million soms. Up to date, work permits have been issued to 42 highly qualified foreign specialists for up to three years. Moreover, in addition to the state fee of 10,000 soms, they pay tax and insurance deductions to the state budget.

«Additional jobs for 1,455 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been created at enterprises formed with participation of foreign citizens. In the republic as a whole, the number of Kyrgyzstanis working for organizations, institutions and educational institutions attracting foreign specialists is more than 35,000 people,» Kuvan Bekmuratov said.