Safe City: Cameras to be installed at 44 intersections within 2nd stage

Photo and video recording cameras will appear at 44 more intersections of Bishkek as a part of implementation of the second stage of Safe City project. The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

A total of 306 points are planned to be covered by hardware and software systems in the republic: 266 fixed and 40 mobile posts will appear in the capital, on the country’s main roads and in settlements.

As for the center of Bishkek, cameras will appear at the intersection of Ibraimov — Frunze, Shopokov — Zhumabek, Moskovskaya — Togolok Moldo, Kievskaya — Ibraimov, Kievskaya — Abdrakhmanov, Zhibek Zholu Avenue — Ibraimov Streets and other intersections.

In addition, cameras will be installed on Osh — Batken — Isfana, Suusamyr — Talas — Taraz, Osh — Sarytash — Irkeshtam, Bishkek — Osh, Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart, Bishkek — Balykchi — Cholpon-Ata — Karakol highways.
