Ex-director of Unit Print printing house detained in Bishkek

Mukai Estebesov, ex-director of Unit Print LLC printing house, was detained on charges of fraud and forgery of documents. The human rights activist Tolekan Ismailova posted on Facebook.

According to her, Mukai Estebesov was summoned for questioning as a witness to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on October 2, and he became a suspect the next day.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information about detention of Mukai Estebesov. According to the ministry, the former director of Unit Print printing house was handed a notice of suspicion of committing crimes under the Articles «Abuse of authority in commercial or other organization», «Fraud», «Appropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property» and «Forgery of documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«Previously, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes was investigating a criminal case against Mukai Estebesov. Due to the fact that the person involved in the criminal case expressed no confidence in the investigating body, the Ministry of Internal Affairs was entrusted with the investigation. On October 5, the Pervomaisky District Court chose a preventive measure for Mukai Estebesov in form of detention in the pretrial detention center 1 for a month,» the Interior Ministry said.