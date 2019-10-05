146,000 Kyrgyz taxpayers submit reports in electronic form in 2019

Since the beginning of 2019, at least 146,071 taxpayers have submitted their reports electronically in Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

Compared with 2018, the figure grew by 44,360 taxpayers. At the same time, 136,058 of them submitted reports using simple electronic signature, 3,357 — using a qualified electronic signature and an electronic service of the State Tax Service «Taxpayer’s Cabinet.» At least 6,665 taxpayers submitted their tax reports through service operators.

«Filing tax reports through the Taxpayer’s Cabinet is convenient because it reduces time, allows to purchase an electronic license and use other electronic services of the State Tax Service,» the agency noted.