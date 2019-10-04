12:35
At least 37 bln soms needed to provide all villages with clean water

Kyrgyzstan needs 37 billion soms to provide villages and towns with drinking water. Askarbek Toktoshev, Director of the Department for Development of Drinking Water Supply and Sewerage, told about it at a parliamentary meeting, answering questions of deputies.

According to him, 27 billion are already available, other 10 billion are needed. Projects for €193 million are implemented in 21 towns and cities of Kyrgyzstan. The most critical situation in terms of providing with clean water is in Jalal-Abad region, where it is absent in 148 villages. In total, 390 villages do not have access to drinking water in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The deputies ratified three concessional loan agreements on clean water in the first reading.
