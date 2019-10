A tourist from Slovakia got stuck in the snow on Kalmak-Ashuu pass. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Motorcycle of the 29-year-old Marosh Szekelski was stuck in the snow on the road to Son Kul lake.

Rescuers of the ministry pulled him out and delivered to Kochkor village. The condition of the foreigner is satisfactory.