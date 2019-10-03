Sooronbai Jeenbekov speaks for support of projects in regions by banks

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said that as part of implementation of the state policy for regional development it was necessary to step up cooperation with commercial banks, financial and credit organizations to support economic projects in the districts and regions of the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The Head of State received the Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov the day before. They discussed monetary policy, situation in banking and payment systems, measures taken to ensure price and financial stability in the country.

«The head of state stressed importance of stable and reliable work of the country’s financial and credit institutions, which should effectively mobilize financial resources in the interests of entrepreneurs and citizens to promote the long-term economic development of Kyrgyzstan. The President drew attention to the importance of introducing digital technologies and process automation in the National Bank’s system and the need to take measures to increase the penetration rate of new banking and payment services in the country and increase the financial literacy of the population,» the statement says.

Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov noted that price stability was ensured in Kyrgyzstan. The payment system in the country is developing steadily. Pilot projects for the development of mobile banking services, modern forms of cashless payments and provision of banking services in remote regions of the country are being implemented. The number of Elcard cards has increased by 27.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018.