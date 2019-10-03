10:43
Student from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with TB to be sent to homeland from Russia

A student of the Voronezh State Agricultural University, who was diagnosed with pulmonary tuberculosis, will be sent to his homeland — Kyrgyzstan. Voronezh State TV and Radio Company reported.

He will undergo in-depth tests in Kyrgyzstan that will determine form of the disease.

The second year student was diagnosed with the disease during a routine annual fluorographic examination, which he underwent in the regional TB dispensary in September. The guy was isolated, all the teachers and students who contacted him were examined. None of them has the disease.

After the incident, specialized organizations carried out disinfection in the main building of the university, in all classrooms, as well as in the hostel. At the same time, the regional health care department noted that the necessary measures, as well as examination of the outbreak by specialists of the Anti-Tuberculosis Service and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Department, are still ongoing.
