Prices to grow by 4% by end of the year in Kyrgyzstan

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts low inflation until the end of 2019 — not higher than 4 percent. Official website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to the bank, inflation in Kyrgyzstan remains moderately low. As of September 20, 2019, annual inflation was 2.2 percent. At the beginning of the year, the rate was at the level of 0.4 percent.

«As before, formation of inflation is due to a stable price situation on world food markets and the restrained dynamics of domestic demand. The National Bank predicts an average annual inflation rate of 1.2 percent in the absence of internal and external shocks. Moreover, assessments of the development of the external environment and internal conditions indicate formation of inflation in Kyrgyzstan in the medium term within the monetary policy target of 5-7 percent,» the National Bank says.