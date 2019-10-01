Beef goes up by almost 17 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan

Average republican prices for beef increased by 16.76 soms, or by 5.2 percent as of September 27, 2019 compared to September 2018. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The price of mutton increased by 10.69 soms, or by 3.6 percent during this time. At the same time, the maximum average consumer prices for beef were recorded in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Kara-Suu (350 soms), minimum — in Talas (290.92 soms) and Pokrovka village (294.96 soms).

«The most expensive mutton was in Jalal-Abad, Batken and Osh (350 soms). The minimum prices were in Talas (295.00 soms), Karakol (284.96 soms) and Pokrovka village (294.96 soms),» the National Statistical Committee stressed.