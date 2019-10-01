09:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Beef goes up by almost 17 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan

Average republican prices for beef increased by 16.76 soms, or by 5.2 percent as of September 27, 2019 compared to September 2018. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The price of mutton increased by 10.69 soms, or by 3.6 percent during this time. At the same time, the maximum average consumer prices for beef were recorded in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Kara-Suu (350 soms), minimum — in Talas (290.92 soms) and Pokrovka village (294.96 soms).

«The most expensive mutton was in Jalal-Abad, Batken and Osh (350 soms). The minimum prices were in Talas (295.00 soms), Karakol (284.96 soms) and Pokrovka village (294.96 soms),» the National Statistical Committee stressed.
link:
views: 60
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to create park of halal meat products
Kyrgyzstani punished for sale of dangerous to health meat in Udmurtia
Kyrgyzstan plans to export meat to China
Kyrgyzstan stops import of meat from China
Kyrgyzstan intends to export beef and mutton to China
Kyrgyzstan refuses meat from China
To export more meat, Kyrgyzstan needs 45 mobile slaughterhouses
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan