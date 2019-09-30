15:33
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for terrorism in Khakassia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan Nurigin Abdirakhmanov was sentenced to seven years in prison for creating a terrorist cell in Khakassia, who planned attacks on police officers. TASS reported with reference to the regional administration of the Federal Security Service of Russia.

According to the media, Nurigin Abdirakhmanov formed the cell of four people and planned to commit crimes, including attacks on law enforcement officials in the territory of Khakassia.

After committing the crimes, the man planned to leave for Syria.

Abdirakhmanov created the cell of the terrorist organization Jamaat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (banned in the Russian Federation) and persuaded residents of Khakassia to participate in the activities of the gangs on Syrian territory. According to the FSB, he regularly communicated with one of the leaders of this international extremist group.
