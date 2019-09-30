U.S. dollar falls in price by 25 tyiyns for a week in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan. During a week, the American currency declined by 25 tyiyns.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 69.5-69.6 soms, and sell — for 69.75-69.78 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 69,7039 soms (0.1 percent decline).

A similar situation was observed in the foreign exchange market in early July. However, the dollar went up again later and returned to the level of 69.9 soms. At the same time, the National Bank did not intervene to stabilize the situation since the beginning of September.