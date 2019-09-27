Kyrgyzstan creates new directorate for work with indirect taxes

A new Directorate for Work with Indirect Taxes was created in the structure of the State Tax Service within the Eurasian Economic Union in Chui and Talas regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the agency reported.

The new directorate is fully staffed by existing employees of the State Tax Service. A regulation on management was adopted, other organizational, technical and legal issues were resolved.

The directorate will create favorable conditions for importers, engage in accounting of goods imported into the territory of Kyrgyzstan, and transmit information online to territorial tax authorities about the facts of import of goods.

«The directorate is charged with organization of work of temporary points of transport control and accounting of goods in the framework of trade with EEU countries. These are the checkpoints Ak-Zhol (Alamedin district), Ak-Tilek (Issyk-Ata district), Chaldovar (Panfilovsky district) and Chon-Kapka (Manas district) on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. Previously, employees of the nearest tax authorities worked at the checkpoints,» the state service stressed.