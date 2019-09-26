Kyrgyzstan has advantage in supply of fruit and vegetables to EEU

«Issue of import substitution on fruit and vegetables remains open. We import almost 50 percent from the external circuit, and Kyrgyzstan holds all the cards here,» Alexander Subbotin, Member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agriculture, told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Week forum.

According to him, all the EEU countries prioritize the agricultural sector, because the provision with food is a matter of national security. Projects on development of agroindustrial complex are intensively accumulating and developing. The import substitution process has been completed on many positions.

«We expect that by the end of 2020 there will be a complete substitution on pork and poultry. We fully provide ourselves with grain, products of its processing, eggs, lamb. Kyrgyzstan holds all cards on fruit, because its climatic conditions are such that they grow very well and are very tasty there. As of today, we lack about 1 million tons of milk, and we import about 10 percent of beef,» said Alexander Subbotin.

«In general, everything is developing intensively. We want to come to the digitalization of agriculture, increase its efficiency, the so-called electronic farms, use digital approaches that facilitate breeding and genetic research,» he said.