Proceeds from fight against corruption to be spent on repair of schools

Proceeds from fight against corruption will be spent on repair of dilapidated schools, construction of new ones and additional buildings to them in the regions of the republic. The President of Kyrgyzstan said at a meeting with residents of Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that the Single Deposit Account was previously opened for funds received from the fight against corruption. At the expense of these funds, construction of additional buildings began at seven schools of Bishkek, seven schools in Chui region, one school in Osh, where classes were mostly overcrowded.

«Population has increased in Chui region and the capital due to internal migration, and such a decision has been made. The money from the Single Deposit Account will be used to repair dilapidated schools, build new schools and additional buildings to them in the regions of the republic,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

In total, there are 198 schools in disrepair in the republic as of today. At least 24 schools of them are in Issyk-Kul region, 4 schools — in Jeti-Oguz district.

Construction work will begin at six dilapidated schools in all regions of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2019. In October this year, it is planned to begin construction of a school in Darkhan village, Jeti-Oguz district. It is planned to begin construction in stages at the remaining 18 schools in disrepair in Issyk-Kul region.