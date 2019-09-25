16:34
Abylgaziev: Protecting domestic market, we should think about the whole EEU

«Protecting the domestic market, we should think more globally in the interests of ordinary producers of the EEU countries,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said today at the opening of the Eurasian Week Forum.

According to him, there is only one way of integration — this is a free market. But the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union should pay special attention to solving problems of obstacles and barriers in the domestic market of the union.

Despite the fact that the number of obstacles was reduced from 279 to 18, their presence still negatively affects the free movement of goods and services.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«We will continue to address these issues at meetings of the Heads of Government of the union countries. At the same time, I believe that the leadership of the Eurasian Economic Commission has sufficient experience and understanding to solve this problem,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.
