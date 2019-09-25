15:03
Budget has money to pay off state debt, including small fluctuations of dollar

All necessary funds are provided for servicing the state debt in the draft republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2020 and the forecast for 2021-2022, taking into account small possible exchange rate fluctuations. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, when drawing up the budget, all possible risks of its execution are considered, including the risk of an increase in the exchange rate of foreign currencies to Kyrgyz som.

This refers to a sharp growth in the exchange rate of both the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies to som. In such a case, there may be an additional need for budget funds to service the state external debt.

«At the same time, the forecast exchange rate for 2020 and the forecast for 2021-2022 are applied. All necessary funds for servicing the state debt are included in the draft republican budget. Servicing of the state debt will be timely and in full,» the Ministry of Finance said.
