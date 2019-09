Gas supply of some districts of Mayevka village will be suspended on September 25-27. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with the repair and restoration work, the supply of natural gas will be cut off in the area limited by Vinogradnaya, Molodaya Gvardiya, Zhaparov and Naberezhnaya Streets.

Uchar Street in Osh city will be also left without gas on September 26.