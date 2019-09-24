16:05
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopts 12 documents on border conflicts for 12 years

Since 2011, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has adopted eight resolutions and four decisions on border conflicts. Zhenish Razakov, Deputy Prime Minister, told reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs and defense.

According to him, the Government has managed to fulfill 80-90 percent of deputy assignments.

«Almost all parliamentary decisions are being implemented. All work is underway. For example, it was decided to transform 1,200 hectares of land in Batken district. Up to date, the process has been completed on 497 hectares in Ak-Sai, Kok-Tash, At-Tatyr and Samarkandek villages. A check is underway in other areas,» said Zhenish Razakov.

He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers could not implement only one decision of the Parliament — on the joint use of pastures with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

«The neighbors refused, saying they didn’t need our pastures,» said the Vice Prime Minister.
