National Bank of Kyrgyzstan issues commemorative coin on 5th anniversary of EEU

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan put a silver collectible coin «5th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Union» from the series «Historical Events» into circulation on September 24, 2019. Press service of the EEU reported.

The coin was issued as part of the international monetary program of the central (national) banks of the EEU countries.

The main image of the front side of the coin is the stylized number «5» with an official emblem of EEU and image of the flags of EEU, made by color printing. The left side of the coin contains national ornaments of the countries of the union. The inscription «Eurasia economicalyk birligi / Eurasian Economic Union» is located around the coin’s circumference.

The reverse side of the coin depicts the national ornaments of EEU countries against the backdrop of the globe symbolizing the unity of states, and the number «5». The national emblem of Kyrgyzstan is in the center of the coin.

Inscription «Kyrgyz Republikasynyn Uluttuk Banky» is located at the top of the coin. A metal sample (Ag925 °) and weight (31.10 g) are shown on the right side. Its face value (10) and the graphic sign of som are on the left side. The year of issue of the coin (2019) is at the bottom.

The circulation of the coin is 1,000 pieces. Its cost is 3,040 soms.