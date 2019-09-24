BPN and Kyrgyzstan: We have been developing country's economy for 20 years

The International Business Professionals Network Programme to support small and medium-sized businesses in Kyrgyzstan celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. During this time, thousands of entrepreneurs of the country have not only obtained the necessary financing for development, but also learned how to make their business successful.

«A businessman approached my husband at one of the events and said that Kyrgyzstan needed him,» said Bensley Opprecht, spouse of the founder and President of the BPN Foundation. «Jürg Opprecht agreed, and one of the first questions he was asked was: «How can I start my own business?» Twenty years ago, there were difficulties on the path of BPN and the Kyrgyzstanis; people said that 70 percent of the population in the republic was unemployed. They needed work to feed their families. And starting a business after the collapse of the Soviet Union was not easy.»

The clear goal set for the BPN programme, which was in line with the Millennium Development Goals — the fight against unemployment — has become fundamental in addressing creation of jobs issue and a priority in development of the state economy.

Today, like 20 years ago, the BPN programme contributes to the development of the country’s economy through training and advanced training for representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises, and also assists in expanding business.

Over 20 years of work in Kyrgyzstan, 617 entrepreneurs have passed the programme, 12,326 jobs have been supported, 612 seminars and trainings have been held, and about 9,000 businessmen have been trained.

Programme participants include such successful companies as Dilbar Fashion House, Homeline Internet provider, Kelechek UC, Ilim UC, Tochka Rosta UC, Altyn-Tamga Printing House, manufacturer of bakery products Saamal, Raritet bookstore, Ardamina garment production and many others.

«Today, we are engaged in training and lending to entrepreneurs. But we understand that we need to expand. We decided to do this in two ways. First, we want to engage young business people in learning the basics of entrepreneurship as early as possible. This year, BPN, together with the Swiss University of St. Gallen, launched a pilot project to support young entrepreneurs during an enterprise creation phase.

Young people, who want to implement their specific business idea, get an opportunity to undergo training for beginning entrepreneurs.

Work is underway at universities in Bishkek.

Secondly, we have come to the point of organizing exclusive seminars for BPN programme participants. For this, we invite experts from Switzerland, who share experience with our audience members. After such a seminar, coaching is conducted. In an individual conversation with a coach, entrepreneurs have an opportunity to analyze their situation, ask specific questions and set priorities in managing an enterprise,» said Jean-Luc Wenger, BPN Programme Manager in Kyrgyzstan, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Board of Directors of the BPN Foundation.

It should be noted that entrepreneurs from all regions of the republic share their achievements and experience gained from life practice, and with genuine joy express their gratitude to BPN.

BPN is currently operating in Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Mongolia and Georgia. Experts continue to support the business in order small and medium-sized businesses to gradually expand and become more successful.

You can learn more about the procedure for admission to the programme and schedule of seminars on the website www.bpn.kg.