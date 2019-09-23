15:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz

Only 40 percent of documents of the state bodies are in the Kyrgyz language. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said this today at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the state language.

He noted that implementation of an action plan in the framework of the state language development program for 2014-2020 was behind the schedule.

«The term of the state language development program is ending. Documents prepared in the Kyrgyz language are illiterate and of very poor quality. Because of this, our state language and government agencies lose confidence. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the level of Kyrgyz of civil servants in order to provide the people with high-quality and competent public services,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for expanding the scope of the Kyrgyz language.

«We need to promote the Kyrgyz language through the media, at various events, in law, economics and technology,» he said.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
State language has not yet taken its historical place, President believes
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: We need to increase significance of Kyrgyz language
Kyrgyzstan to mark State Language Day in 2019
National Commission on State Language develops mobile application for kids
Azimbek Beknazarov proposes to fine officials not speaking state language
Kyrgyztest certificate to be advantage when enrolling in universities
Video of children speaking Kyrgyz fluently goes viral on the Internet
President calls to learn Kyrgyz and not to forget about other languages
Kyrgyzstan to preserve position of Russian language
Personnel department teaches 900 officials state language for 3 years
Popular
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border
Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek