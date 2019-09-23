President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz

Only 40 percent of documents of the state bodies are in the Kyrgyz language. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said this today at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the state language.

He noted that implementation of an action plan in the framework of the state language development program for 2014-2020 was behind the schedule.

«The term of the state language development program is ending. Documents prepared in the Kyrgyz language are illiterate and of very poor quality. Because of this, our state language and government agencies lose confidence. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the level of Kyrgyz of civil servants in order to provide the people with high-quality and competent public services,» the head of state said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov called for expanding the scope of the Kyrgyz language.

«We need to promote the Kyrgyz language through the media, at various events, in law, economics and technology,» he said.