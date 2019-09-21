Kuwait lifts ban on import of all types of meat from Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Trade and Industry of the State of Kuwait has decided to lift the ban on the import all types of meat and meat products from Kyrgyzstan. These are the results of the work of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Kuwaiti Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation. Press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In addition, during the meeting of the commission, the Finance Minister Baktygul Jeenbaeva proposed to export Kyrgyz agricultural products to Kuwait (in particular dried fruits, honey, vegetables, beans, meat and meat products). The Kuwaiti side will send a list of requirements for imports in this regard.

It was also proposed to expand joint cooperation in the field of organic agricultural production, ecotourism, medical tourism, tourism services.