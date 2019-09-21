Men in Saruu village outraged by quota for women on election lists

Men in Saruu village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, wrote a joint letter to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov. Human rights activist Dinara Oshurakhunova posted on Twitter.

The men are outraged by the 30 percent quota for women on election lists to all elected bodies, including village councils. «Where can we get so many good women?» they ask and insist on the withdrawal of this amendment to the electoral legislation.

Recall, the Parliament approved a package of amendments to the law regulating elections in three readings. Women’s quota and electoral threshold were increased. In 2020, parties will need to overcome the 9 percent threshold to get into the Parliament.