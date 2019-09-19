Border conflict: Most residents of Maksat village return home

Most residents of Maksat village, Leilek district of Batken region returned home. Local residents informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, life in the village revived, children went to school. «We can say that 80 percent of the villagers returned home. Of course, there are not many children in the educational institution, three or four students are absent in almost each class,» said local residents.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Sukhrob Olimzoda. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan also handed a note of protest to the Kyrgyz side in response.

Negotiations between the Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to resolve the conflict were held in the border area.